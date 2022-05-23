Nut good
Jif Peanut Butter Is Getting Recalled
895 reads | submitted by Darcy Jimenez via bronx.news12.com
The Lede
J.M. Smucker Co., the company that makes Jif peanut butter, has voluntarily recalled certain products sold in the US due to a potential Salmonella contamination.
Key Details
- The recalled peanut butters include those with lot codes 1274425 – 2140425. A product's lot code is found alongside its best-if-used-by date.
- People with Jif products matching the above lot numbers have been advised to throw them away immediately.
- According to the Food and Drug Administration, there have been 14 cases of illness and two people have been hospitalised.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments