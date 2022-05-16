BLUE'S CLUES
JetBlue Puts In Hostile Takeover Bid For Spirit Airlines, Pleads Shareholders Not To Go With Frontier Deal
The Lede
Low cost airline companies JetBlue and Frontier are fighting each other, and victory would mean acquiring the budget carrier Spirit Airlines. JetBlue began an all-cash hostile takeover, on May 16, after an initial offer was rejected a few weeks prior. Meanwhile Spirit and Frontier are in talks about a potential merger.
Key Details
- JetBlue's initial $33 per share offer from April was turned down by the Spirit Airlines board on the presumption that it was unlikely to get government regulators' approval.
- JetBlue wants this takeover in order to compete with bigger players — Delta, Southwest, American and United — who together control around 80 percent of the passenger market.
- JetBlue also urged Spirit shareholders to vote against the planned Spirit-Frontier merger, which will be decided on June 10, in their next meeting.
