TV Host Jerry Springer Has Died At Age 79
TMZ reported that American TV host and broadcaster Jerry Springer has died, aged 79, at his home in the Chicago area. He was best known for hosting the "The Jerry Springer Show" from 1991 up until 2018. Springer later hosted "America's Got Talent" for a year and was also a host on "Judge Jerry."
REST IN PEACE: Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host and former mayor of Cincinnati , has died, according to a statement from his family. He was 79. https://t.co/etRyD1RUAh— WLWT (@WLWT) April 27, 2023
