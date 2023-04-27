Popular
RIP

TV Host Jerry Springer Has Died At Age 79

Adwait
TV Host Jerry Springer Has Died At Age 79
The famous broadcaster and host was 79 and passed away at his home in the Chicago area.
TMZ reported that American TV host and broadcaster Jerry Springer has died, aged 79, at his home in the Chicago area. He was best known for hosting the "The Jerry Springer Show" from 1991 up until 2018. Springer later hosted "America's Got Talent" for a year and was also a host on "Judge Jerry."





This is a developing story


