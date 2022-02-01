'I WAS WRONG'
Jeff Zucker, President Of CNN, Resigns Over Failure To Disclose His Relationship With Colleague Allison Gollust
Submitted by Molly Bradley via cnbc.com
The Lede
In his resignation memo, Zucker said he was stepping down from the cable news network after failing to disclose his relationship with top executive Allison Gollust. "I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years," he said. "I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today." He doesn't name Gollust in the memo itself, but the New York Times has identified her.
Key Details
- Zucker became president of CNN Worldwide in 2013. Per Anderson Cooper, he was "the first CNN president to actually watch CNN." He was previously president and CEO of NBC Universal.
- Gollust told the NYT, "Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years. Recently, our relationship changed during COVID. I regret that we didn't disclose it at the right time."
- In his resignation memo, Zucker said, "I certainly wish my tenure here had ended differently. But it was an amazing run."
Additional submission from Molly Bradley:
Why Noom, The Weight-Loss App, Is A Scam
Diet app Noom is under fire for its weight loss strategies and dubious psychological bent. Here's what the program claims to do, why people are mad — and the four big reasons it just doesn't work.
Comments