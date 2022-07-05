Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

MORE DETAILS EMERGE

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez · · 272 reads ·
What We Know About Jayland Walker's Fatal Shooting By The Police
Walker was shot dead by officers from the Akron, Ohio Police Department on June 27. Here's what we know about the incident so far.

The Lede

On June 27, 25-year-old Jayland Walker was fatally shot by Akron, Ohio PD who say he had fled an attempted traffic stop. While an investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations is ongoing, more details about the incident have emerged after a press conference on Sunday and the release of 13 police body camera videos.

Key Details

  • Walker was unarmed at the time he was killed. Police said a gun was found in his vehicle afterwards and that Walker had fired the gun during the car chase.
  • While chasing on foot, police said they believed Walker was reaching for his waist and "moving into a firing position." The officers then opened fire and killed him.
  • A medical examiner's report found that Walker was wounded at least 60 times by the gunfire. Eight officers have been placed on paid leave pending the results of the investigation.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.