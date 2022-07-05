MORE DETAILS EMERGE
What We Know About Jayland Walker's Fatal Shooting By The Police
The Lede
On June 27, 25-year-old Jayland Walker was fatally shot by Akron, Ohio PD who say he had fled an attempted traffic stop. While an investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations is ongoing, more details about the incident have emerged after a press conference on Sunday and the release of 13 police body camera videos.
Key Details
- Walker was unarmed at the time he was killed. Police said a gun was found in his vehicle afterwards and that Walker had fired the gun during the car chase.
- While chasing on foot, police said they believed Walker was reaching for his waist and "moving into a firing position." The officers then opened fire and killed him.
- A medical examiner's report found that Walker was wounded at least 60 times by the gunfire. Eight officers have been placed on paid leave pending the results of the investigation.