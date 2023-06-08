Popular
jimmy pesto???

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via cbsnews.com
Jay Johnston, 'Bob's Burgers' And 'Arrested Development' Actor, Charged For Alleged Role In Jan 6 Attack
Jay Johnston has been arrested and charged for his alleged participation in the January 6 attack on the Capitol.
The Lede

Jay Johnston, the actor known for his roles in the TV shows "Bob's Burgers" and "Arrested Development," has been arrested and charged over his alleged involvement in the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. According to unsealed court documents, Johnston faces four federal charges, including civil disorder and entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds.

Comments

