jimmy pesto???
Jay Johnston, 'Bob's Burgers' And 'Arrested Development' Actor, Charged For Alleged Role In Jan 6 Attack
Jay Johnston, the actor known for his roles in the TV shows "Bob's Burgers" and "Arrested Development," has been arrested and charged over his alleged involvement in the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. According to unsealed court documents, Johnston faces four federal charges, including civil disorder and entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds.