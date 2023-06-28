Popular
Jan 6 US Capitol Attack Preceded By Intelligence Agency Failures, Senate Report Says
A new report on intelligence failures leading up to the Jan 6, 2021 Capitol attack said agencies downplayed the threat.
A new report on intelligence failures leading up to the Jan 6 insurrection has accused government agencies of downplaying the threat and ignoring warnings of violence from as early as December 2020. The 150-page report, titled "Planned in Plain Sight," says US intelligence personnel "failed to sound the alarm and share critical intelligence information that could have helped law enforcement better prepare for the events" of January 6, 2021.

