Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

NOW WHAT

Annie Johnson
Annie Johnson via cbsnews.com
Jan 6 Committee Approves Criminal Referrals Targeting Trump, Urging DOJ To Prosecute
The panel's seven Democrats and two Republicans voted unanimously to adopt its final report and urge the Justice Department to prosecute Trump.
· 448 reads

The Lede

The House select committee investigating the Jan 6 Capitol riot is seeking four criminal charges against former President Donald Trump, in relation to his alleged efforts to prevent Biden from taking office. The four charges they recommend the DOJ pursue are: obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make a false statement and incitement, rebellion or insurrection.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular News Stories