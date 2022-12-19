NOW WHAT
Jan 6 Committee Approves Criminal Referrals Targeting Trump, Urging DOJ To Prosecute
The Lede
The House select committee investigating the Jan 6 Capitol riot is seeking four criminal charges against former President Donald Trump, in relation to his alleged efforts to prevent Biden from taking office. The four charges they recommend the DOJ pursue are: obstruction of an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make a false statement and incitement, rebellion or insurrection.