Jamie Wallis Becomes UK’s First Openly Transgender Member of Parliament
The Lede
Conservative MP Jamie Wallis has come out as the first openly transgender member of the UK parliament, sharing details of the blackmail and rape he experienced in previous years.
Key Details
- In a statement published March 30, Wallis said he had "never lived my truth", but that "telling everyone" would be the start.
- He shared that back in 2020, a blackmailer had demanded £50,000 to keep quiet about his identity — but after police were involved, they pled guilty and were sentenced to time in prison.
- The MP also wrote that he had been raped in 2021 and crashed his car just months later, adding that he has PTSD and is "not ok".
