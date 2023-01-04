Popular
RIP

Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley via cnn.com
James 'Buster' Corley Of Dave & Buster's Has Died By Suicide At 72
Corley, or the "Buster" of restaurant and entertainment chain Dave & Buster's, was found with an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound on Monday. He died later at a hospital.
The Lede

Dave & Buster's said of Corley: "His pioneering spirit and steadfast belief that 'everybody is somebody' set the foundation for bringing food and games to millions of Dave & Buster's guests over the past 40 years." Corriveau died in 2015 at the age of 63.

Key Details

  • Corley's daughter, Kate Corley, gave this statement to CNN: “Buster Corley had a stroke four months ago that caused severe damage to the communication and personality part of his brain. The family asks for privacy during this time.”
  • Before they created Dave & Buster's, Corley owned a restaurant near Corriveau's establishment "for entertainment and games." They then teamed up to create the first Dave & Buster's in Dallas in 1982. (According to the company, a coin toss determined the order of their names.)

Comments

