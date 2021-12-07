ONE OF 26 SAUDIS WANTED BY TURKEY
Saudi Man Believed To Be Involved In Jamal Khashoggi Killing Arrested In Paris
The Lede
Khaled Aedh Alotaibi, 33, is a former Saudi royal guard and was placed under judicial detention, according to RTL radio. Washington Post journalist Khashoggi was killed in a "rogue operation" in 2018, which Turkish officials believe was ordered by the upper echelons of the Saudi government. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has denied any involvement in the matter.
Key Details
- In 2019, a Saudi court convicted eight unnamed persons, five of whom were found guilty of direct participation, with sentences ranging between 10 and 20-years.
- UN Special Rapporteur Agnès Callamard said the trial was "the antithesis of justice" and concluded that Khashoggi was carefully and deliberately executed.
- Turkey, which had bugged the Saudi consulate in Istanbul (where Khashoggi was murdered), has 26 Saudi officials on their accused watchlist.
