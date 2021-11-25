RIP
Jacqueline Avant, Mother-in-Law Of Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, Killed in Home Invasion
Submitted by James Crugnale via popculture.com
The Lede
Jacqueline Avant, a famed philanthropist, was found shot to death in her Los Angeles residence early Wednesday.
Key Details
- The 81-year-old was found shot to death early Wednesday morning as a result of an apparent home invasion robbery.
- A security guard was also shot during the violent break-in. They reportedly did not return fire. A photo of Avant's home published by NBC Los Angeles, showed a sliding back glass door had been smashed in during the altercation.
- It is unknown how many suspects were in involved in the killing and robbery.
Additional submission from James Crugnale:
Ten Million a Year
Wherever you look, the earth is in flames. The residue is carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, ozone, black carbon,...