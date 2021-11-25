Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Jacqueline Avant, Mother-in-Law Of Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos, Killed in Home Invasion
Jacqueline Avant, who was married to music executive Clarence Avant and the mother-in-law of Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, was found shot to death during an apparent home invasion at her Beverly Hills home.

The Lede

Jacqueline Avant, a famed philanthropist, was found shot to death in her Los Angeles residence early Wednesday.

Key Details

  • The 81-year-old was found shot to death early Wednesday morning as a result of an apparent home invasion robbery.
  • A security guard was also shot during the violent break-in. They reportedly did not return fire. A photo of Avant's home published by NBC Los Angeles, showed a sliding back glass door had been smashed in during the altercation.
  • It is unknown how many suspects were in involved in the killing and robbery.

