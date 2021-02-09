183
WATT'S NEXT

Submitted by Jon-Michael Poff
The Houston Texans have parted ways with star defensive end J.J. Watt after he asked for his release.

The Lede

In a video message posted to Twitter, Watt said he had asked the McNair family, who owns the Texans, for his release, and the two parties "mutually agreed to part ways at this time."

Key Details

  • Watt said in November that he was "not looking to rebuild," but rather "go after a championship."
  • After joining the Texans in 2011, Watt won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award three times.
  • With 101 career sacks to his name, Watt ranks as the top pass rusher in the history of the team.

