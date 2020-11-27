Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Ivanka Trump Was Deposed Tuesday In DC Attorney General's Inauguration Lawsuit
The LedeDepositions stemming from the DC attorney general's lawsuit against the Trump Organization and the Presidential Inaugural Committee now include at least one member of the president's own family, Ivanka Trump, who was deposed Tuesday.
Key Details
The Source
Other articles and videos you might like
Trump's Campaign Lost In Court — Again — Trying To Undo Biden's Win In Pennsylvania
"The Campaign's claims have no merit," wrote Judge Stephanos Bibas, one of Trump's appointments to the 3rd Circuit.
Dave Prowse, Actor Who Played Darth Vader, Dies At 85
The British weightlifter-turned-actor who was the body, though not the voice, of arch-villain Darth Vader in the original "Star Wars" trilogy, has died. He was 85.
Toxic PFAS Chemicals Discovered In Hundreds Of Products
Climbing ropes, guitar strings, and hand sanitizer are among the newly reported uses for the toxic "forever" chemicals.