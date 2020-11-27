35
FAMILY MATTERS

Submitted by Jon-Michael Poff
Ivanka Trump, the President's daughter and adviser, sat for a deposition Tuesday with investigators from the Washington, DC, attorney general's office as part of its lawsuit alleging the misuse of inaugural funds, according to a court filing.

The Lede

Depositions stemming from the DC attorney general's lawsuit against the Trump Organization and the Presidential Inaugural Committee now include at least one member of the president's own family, Ivanka Trump, who was deposed Tuesday.

Key Details

  • The lawsuit alleges that the Trump Organization and the inaugural committee "grossly overpay[ed]" to rent event space at Trump International Hotel in DC for Trump's inauguration.
  • The committee reportedly paid $175,000 per day for the space.
  • According to the suit, Rick Gates, the former inaugural committee deputy chairman, told Ivanka in writing that he was "a bit worried about the optics of [the committee] paying Trump Hotel a high fee and the media making a big story out of it."

