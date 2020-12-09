45
MAXIMUM DRAMA

Submitted by Molly Bradley
The story of Jeffrey Epstein's former close friend and associate — from her vanishing to being remanded in prison — has unfolded like a TV drama. What was it like to be following the story?

The Lede

How did a wanted woman with such a high-profile case stay hidden for so long before she was arrested in July 2020 at a million-dollar property in rural New Hampshire?

Key Details

  • The last time Maxwell was photographed before she disappeared was at a charity sports car rally in summer 2019, the same summer of Jeffrey Epstein's death in detention.
  • Prosecutors believe Maxwell helped Epstein groom girls for sexual relationships with him and other men.
  • Last week Maxwell's lawyers petitioned the court to free her until her trial in July 2021. They had previously made an appeal that was denied because between her wealth and three passports, prosecutors deemed her a flight risk.

