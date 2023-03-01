Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

'it is a deliberate issue'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via nbcnews.com
Iran Authorities Investigating 'Deliberate' Poisoning Of Schoolgirls
Iran’s police chief said authorities "will not judge whether it was intentional or unintentional" until they find the origin of the poisonings.
· 420 reads

The Lede

Authorities in Iran are looking into the poisonings of hundreds of schoolgirls across the country, as officials say the attacks may be "deliberate" attempts to prevent girls from accessing education.

Key Details

  • Deputy Health Minister Younes Panahi said of poisonings in the cities of Qom and Borujerd: "What is clear is that both in Qom and Borujerd, it is a deliberate issue ... Some people wanted all schools to be closed, especially girls’ schools."
  • The investigation comes after officials previously downplayed the issue.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular News Stories