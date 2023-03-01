'it is a deliberate issue'
Iran Authorities Investigating 'Deliberate' Poisoning Of Schoolgirls
The Lede
Authorities in Iran are looking into the poisonings of hundreds of schoolgirls across the country, as officials say the attacks may be "deliberate" attempts to prevent girls from accessing education.
Key Details
- Deputy Health Minister Younes Panahi said of poisonings in the cities of Qom and Borujerd: "What is clear is that both in Qom and Borujerd, it is a deliberate issue ... Some people wanted all schools to be closed, especially girls’ schools."
- The investigation comes after officials previously downplayed the issue.