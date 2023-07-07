'cut Nohema Graber's precious life short'
Iowa Teen Gets Life In Prison For Killing Spanish Teacher Over Bad Grade
The Lede
Willard Miller, the first of two teenage boys who pleaded guilty to beating their high school Spanish teacher to death with a baseball bat, was sentenced Thursday to life in prison, with the possibility of parole after 35 years. Prosecutors say Miller and Jeremy Goodale fatally beat 66-year-old Nohema Graber in a park because they were angry about a bad grade she had given Miller.