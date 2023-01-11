Popular
'battling the powerful forces of the NRA'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via cbsnews.com
Illinois Governor Signs Ban On Assault Weapons And High-Capacity Magazines
The bill had been debated for years, but found renewed support following the July 4 Highland Park parade massacre last year, which left seven people dead and dozens more wounded.
The Lede

On Tuesday, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed into law a ban on the sale and distribution of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. The new legislation will see long guns limited to 10 rounds per magazine and handguns limited to 15 rounds, and "switches" — devices that turn legal handguns into assault weapons — will be banned. Courts' powers to prevent "dangerous individuals" from owning a gun through firearm restraining orders will also be strengthened under the law.

