Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

congrats edwin

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via nbcnews.com
Identity Of Record $2 Billion Powerball Jackpot Winner Is Revealed
Edwin Castro said he was "shocked and ecstatic" to have won the record-setting prize in November.
· 509 reads

The Lede

Lottery officials have announced that the winner of the November $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot is an Edwin Castro, who said he "would like to largely remain private" and did not attend the announcement on Tuesday.

Key Details

  • In California, lottery winners cannot remain anonymous, but other details like place of residence or age are not public record.
  • Castro chose the lump-sum payout, rather than the option to collect the prize in 30 payments over 29 years, and so takes home $997.6 million.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular News Stories