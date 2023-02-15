congrats edwin
Identity Of Record $2 Billion Powerball Jackpot Winner Is Revealed
The Lede
Lottery officials have announced that the winner of the November $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot is an Edwin Castro, who said he "would like to largely remain private" and did not attend the announcement on Tuesday.
Key Details
- In California, lottery winners cannot remain anonymous, but other details like place of residence or age are not public record.
- Castro chose the lump-sum payout, rather than the option to collect the prize in 30 payments over 29 years, and so takes home $997.6 million.