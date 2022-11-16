Popular
no suspects in custody

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez
University Of Idaho Students Likely Killed With 'Edged Weapon,' Police Say
Police say all four students are considered victims in the case.
The Lede

Investigators believe an "edged weapon" was used in the deaths of four University of Idaho students found dead in a home near campus on Sunday, police have said.

Key Details

  • Moscow Police Captain Anthony Dahlinger said in a statement Tuesday that no weapons have been found, but preliminary evidence leads officials to believe "an edged weapon such as a knife was used."
  • There are currently no suspects in custody. The students' exact causes of death may be clearer following autopsies later this week.
  • Police said the killings were "an isolated, targeted attack and there is no imminent threat to the community at large," but are yet to establish why the four students were targeted.

Comments

  1. Josh Mahony 39 minutes ago

    So what's a assault weapon?

