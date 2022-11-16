no suspects in custody
University Of Idaho Students Likely Killed With 'Edged Weapon,' Police Say
The Lede
Investigators believe an "edged weapon" was used in the deaths of four University of Idaho students found dead in a home near campus on Sunday, police have said.
Key Details
- Moscow Police Captain Anthony Dahlinger said in a statement Tuesday that no weapons have been found, but preliminary evidence leads officials to believe "an edged weapon such as a knife was used."
- There are currently no suspects in custody. The students' exact causes of death may be clearer following autopsies later this week.
- Police said the killings were "an isolated, targeted attack and there is no imminent threat to the community at large," but are yet to establish why the four students were targeted.
