'we are looking at everyone'
Police Walk Back Claim Of No Threat To Idaho Community Where 4 Students Were Killed
The Lede
On Wednesday, police went back on their claim that there is no threat to the community where four University of Idaho students were found slain in a home near campus.
Key Details
- Despite previously describing the attack as isolated and targeted, Moscow police told reporters: "We do not have a suspect at this time, and that individual is still out there. We cannot say there is no threat to the community."
- Idaho State Police Col. Kedrick Willis said investigators are "looking at everyone," and that "there is no one we’re not going to talk to."
- Families of the victims have said the lack of information, and the fact police currently have no suspects, "further compounds" their agony.