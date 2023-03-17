'Putin bears individual criminal responsibility'
ICC Issues Arrest Warrant For Putin Over Ukraine War Crimes
The Lede
The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Putin, whom they say “is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.”
Key Details
- A warrant has also been issued for the arrest of Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, the Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation, on similar allegations.