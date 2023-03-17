Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

'Putin bears individual criminal responsibility'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via apnews.com
ICC Issues Arrest Warrant For Putin Over Ukraine War Crimes
The International Criminal Court said Friday it has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes because of his alleged involvement in abductions of children from Ukraine.
· 510 reads

The Lede

The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Putin, whom they say “is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.”

Key Details

  • A warrant has also been issued for the arrest of Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, the Commissioner for Children’s Rights in the Office of the President of the Russian Federation, on similar allegations.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular News Stories