Hyundai Cars Are Being Recalled Because The Seatbelts Are... Exploding?
The Lede
Hyundai has recalled 239,000 of its cars following reports that a "pyrotechnic" component in the vehicles' seatbelts, called a pretensioner, could cause them to send shrapnel through the car and result in injuries.
Key Details
- US regulators warned that abnormal deployment of the pretensioner could be dangerous in a notice posted the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
- The Associated Press reported that at least three people — two in the US and one in Singapore — have been injured by the malfunctioning seatbelts.
- The affected cars include 2019-2022 Hyundai Accents, 2021-2023 Hyundai Elantras, and 2021-2022 Hyundai Elantra HEVs.
