DEVELOPING STORY

Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via nbcnews.com

There is no confirmation yet that the remains belong to Laundrie.
Human Remains Were Found In The Florida Reserve Central To Brian Laundrie Search

The Lede

Law enforcement officials say that partial human remains have been found in the Carlton Reserve and that it was near a backpack that contained possessions consistent with items Laundrie may have had in his possession.

Key Details

  • Brian Laundrie and his fiancé Gabby Petito were on a cross-country road trip when Laundrie returned to his home in North Port, Florida, on September 1, without Petito.
  • Laundrie became a person of interest in the disappearance of Petito and two weeks after his return to Florida, he went missing after a hike.
  • On September 19, Petito's body was discovered and the coroner ruled that her death was caused by "manual strangulation."

