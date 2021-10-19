DEVELOPING STORY
Human Remains Were Found In The Florida Reserve Central To Brian Laundrie Search
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via nbcnews.com
The Lede
Law enforcement officials say that partial human remains have been found in the Carlton Reserve and that it was near a backpack that contained possessions consistent with items Laundrie may have had in his possession.
Key Details
- Brian Laundrie and his fiancé Gabby Petito were on a cross-country road trip when Laundrie returned to his home in North Port, Florida, on September 1, without Petito.
- Laundrie became a person of interest in the disappearance of Petito and two weeks after his return to Florida, he went missing after a hike.
- On September 19, Petito's body was discovered and the coroner ruled that her death was caused by "manual strangulation."
