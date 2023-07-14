fyi
How, When And Where You'll Be Able To Get The New Over-The-Counter Birth Control Pill
The Lede
The FDA has just approved Opill, a progestin-only oral contraceptive and the country's first non-prescription, over-the counter (OTC) birth control pill. It won't be available until early 2024, its manufacturer says, but here's what we know so far about how to get hold of it.
Key Details
- The FDA expects the pill to be sold at drug stores, convenience stores, grocery stores and online.
- You won't need a prescription to buy Opill, but where it sits in a pharmacy or store will be at the retailers' discretion. Some may put it on a shelf like any other OTC drug, while others may keep it behind the counter.
- Manufacturer Perrigo said it will release information about the cost of Opill in the coming months, but that it is "committed to ensuring that Opill is widely accessible and affordable."