COMPLY TO SUPPLY
Here's How One Exec Thinks We Could Solve The Supply Chain Crisis
1.3k reads | submitted by Molly Bradley via fastcompany.com
The Lede
Shekar Natarajan has worked at companies like Coca-Cola, Walmart and Target. He's now at American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) overseeing supply chain logistics, and he has an idea for how we could solve current and future supply chain crises — and build equity in business at the same time. He implemented the idea for AEO in 2021 and it's paying off. Here's how he envisions it working on a broader scale.
Key Details
- Natarajan developed a model for a back-end platform shared by multiple retailers. This model would lower costs for everyone and allow them to operate more sustainably.
- The AEO model, currently shared by 67 retailers, allows deliveries to arrive 1.5 days faster and reduced travel distance by 10%.
- Natarajan says there's no reason for retailers to own their own supply chains. "The back end is not the place to try to compete," he says; companies should "focus on competing on product and customer experience."
Comments
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Smart