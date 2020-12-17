5
+ digg
A STAR IS BORN

Submitted by Molly Bradley
The last time the planets were this close from our viewpoint on Earth was almost 400 years ago.

The Lede

This rare celestial event is happening tonight. Here's how and when to see it.

Key Details

  • The planets aren't actually close together, but they'll appear very close since they lie in the same direction relative to Earth.
  • You'll be able to see the conjunction as soon as the sun sets this evening.
  • It won't last very long, since the planets will set soon after sunset.

Other articles and videos you might like