Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
How The Rioters Who Stormed The Capitol Came Dangerously Close To Mike Pence
The LedeMike Pence came dangerously close to being spotted by Capitol rioters, according to a new report by the Washington Post.
Key Details
The Source
Other articles and videos you might like
Sacha Baron Cohen Revealed The Secret Behind The Mike Pence Scene In 'Borat 2'
Live Coverage From The House Of Representatives' Impeachment Of Trump
Man Photographed Wearing 'Camp Auschwitz' Shirt Inside Capitol Arrested