LESS THAN 100 FEET AWAY

Approximately a minute after the vice president was rushed out of the Senate chamber and into a nearby room, members of the pro-Trump mob arrived at the top of a nearby landing.

The Lede

Mike Pence came dangerously close to being spotted by Capitol rioters, according to a new report by the Washington Post.

Key Details

  • Pence was evacuated from the Senate chamber and moved into a safe room with his wife and daughter at 2:13 PM; rioters reached a second-floor landing just 100 feet from Pence's hideaway at 2:14.
  • It took 14 minutes from the initial breach of the Capitol before Pence was evacuated.
  • The revelation of Pence's proximity to the mob punctuates the severity of the situation.

