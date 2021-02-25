Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
How $350 Billion In State And Local Aid Might Be Spent, Explained
The LedeDespite their revenues falling short of pre-pandemic expectations, states have actually fared better than many feared, with a high-performing stock market and the relative stability of high-income workers staving off the kind of economic catastrophe seen during the Great Recession. As a result, moderates are opposed to the unrestricted nature of the $350 billion in aid to state and local governments included in President Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus bill. Here’s how it would be divided up.
Key Details
The Source
Other articles and videos you might like
Golden Globes 2021: Complete List Of Winners And Nominees
Former US Gymnastics Coach Arrested And Charged For Alleged Sex Crimes In Michigan
Humans May Not Be Able To Reproduce Naturally Much Longer, Scientist Warns