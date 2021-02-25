12
+ digg
THREE-PRONGED APPROACH

Submitted by Adwait
With President Joe Biden's COVID-19 relief package headed to the Senate, it looks like Democrats will finally get their long-held desire for hundreds of billions in unrestricted state and local government aid.

The Lede

Despite their revenues falling short of pre-pandemic expectations, states have actually fared better than many feared, with a high-performing stock market and the relative stability of high-income workers staving off the kind of economic catastrophe seen during the Great Recession. As a result, moderates are opposed to the unrestricted nature of the $350 billion in aid to state and local governments included in President Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus bill. Here’s how it would be divided up.

Key Details

  • $195.3B for state governments and Washington DC, giving each state and DC a baseline $500M, plus more based on their national unemployment share.
  • $130.2B for local governments, split between cities (apportioned according to a community development block grant formula) and counties (apportioned based on population).
  • $20B for tribal governments and $4.5B for US territories.

Other articles and videos you might like