1/6 WAS JUST THE BEGINNING

Submitted by James Crugnale
One plot includes surrounding the Capitol and murdering Democrats to allow Republicans to take control of the government.

The Lede

Capitol Police have notified Democrats about violent, potentially deadly demonstrations that are being organized following last week's riot.

Key Details

  • One proposed demonstration aims to be the "largest armed protest" in American history.
  • Another is being organized to honor the memory of Ashli Babbit, who was shot dead after attempting to break into the Speaker's Lobby.
  • The most worrisome plot involves insurrectionists creating a perimeter around the Capitol grounds, then blocking and/or killing Democrats in an effort to put Republicans in control of the government.

