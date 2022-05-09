RESCUE WORK CONTINUES
What We Know About The Hotel Explosion In Havana, Cuba
An explosion at the Hotel Saratoga in Havana, Cuba on Friday has killed at least 30 people and left more than 20 others hospitalised, the country's health ministry has said.
Key Details
- Cuban officials believe more bodies remain inside the destroyed building. Gaviota, the company that manages the hotel, said 11 workers were killed in the blast and 13 are still missing.
- A gas leak is thought to be the cause of the explosion, according to the Cuban Presidential Office.
- Sixty-four people were hospitalised with injuries after the incident, and at least 24 remain in hospital as of Sunday.
