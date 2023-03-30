'CLEARLY THERE IS A SERIOUS CRIME'
Homicide Investigation Opened After Deadly Fire At Mexican Migrant Centre
The Lede
An investigation “for the crime of homicide and damage to property” has been opened after a fire at a migrant detention centre in Mexico's Ciudad Juarez killed 39 people on Monday.
Key Details
- Eight guards and officials face possible murder charges as the Mexican government seeks to learn why no male detainees were released from their cells during the blaze, despite women being safely evacuated.
- “None of the public servants or the private security personnel took any action to open the door for the migrants who were inside,” said Sara Irene Herrerias, a prosecutor specialising in human rights. “Who didn’t let these people out? Clearly there is a serious crime."
