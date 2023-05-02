Popular
'a gig economy inside a union workforce'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via cbsnews.com
Hollywood Writers Go On Strike Over Fair Pay In Streaming Era
These walkouts have often been lengthy. A 1988 Writers Guild strike lasted 153 days. The last one went for 100 days, starting in 2007 and ending in 2008.
A breakdown in negotiations between the Writers Guild of America (WGA) and Hollywood studios has seen more than 11,000 television and film writers go on strike Tuesday, in what is their first walkout in 15 years. The WGA had been in talks with Discovery-Warner, NBC Universal, Paramount, Sony, Netflix, Amazon, Apple and Disney.

  • The union wrote to its members: "From [the companies'] refusal to guarantee any level of weekly employment in episodic television, to the creation of a "day rate" in comedy variety, to their stonewalling on free work for screenwriters and on AI for all writers, they have closed the door on their labor force and opened the door to writing as an entirely freelance profession."

