pennies per paycheck

Joel Leal
Joel Leal via cnn.com
Explaining The Finances Behind The Hollywood Actors' Strike
Just 12.7 percent of SAG-AFTRA members make above $26,470 to qualify for the union’s healthcare.
The Lede

About 160,000 SAG-AFTRA actors have joined the Writers Guild of America strike, making it the first time in over 60 years that actors and writers have gone on strike simultaneously. Demands include increased pay and renegotiating streaming residuals.

Key Details

  • The average pay for actors in California, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, was $27.73 per hour. They aren’t paid full-time year-round due to the nature of the job.
  • Just 12.7 percent of SAG-AFTRA members make above $26,470 to qualify for the union’s healthcare.
  • One actor reportedly earned just 13 cents across five paychecks from replays on streaming services.
  • Last Thursday, Disney CEO Bob Iger said striking actors’ and writers’ demands are “just not realistic.”

