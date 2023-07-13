Popular
Darcy Jimenez
via nbcnews.com
Hollywood Actors Set The Stage For Strike Action After Contract Negotiations Fail
The entertainment industry is already at a standstill because of a writers strike.
Thousands of Hollywood actors, represented by the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) labor union, could soon go on strike after the guild and the group representing the industry’s major studios and streamers failed to agree on a new contract. SAG-AFTRA is demanding better pay and guarantees about how artificial intelligence, which poses a threat to jobs in the industry, will be used by studio and production companies.

