DIRECT ACTION
Actors' Union Authorizes Unanimous Strike And Shuts Down Work After Failed Contract Negotiations
The Lede
The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists's (SAG-AFTRA) board unanimously voted (97.9 percent) to go on strike, and begin forming picket lines as early as Friday, July 14. The guild wants increased performer base compensation and potential safeguards against AI tools. This now forces most sets to shut down.
Key Details
- SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said that employers have made "Wall Street and greed their priority" while forgetting about the people who "make the machine run."
- SAG-AFTRA said that studios and major platforms (like Disney, Netflx, Warner Bros. Discovery) didn't offer a fair deal despite four weeks of bargaining, whose representatives said they were "deeply disappointed."