Hipólito Mora, Vigilante Crusader Against Mexico’s Drug Cartels, Killed In Ambush
One of the leaders of the violence-scarred country’s "self-defense" movement was cut down in rural Michoacán.
Hipólito Mora, the farmer turned vigilante crusader that co-founded Mexico's "self-defense" movement, has been murdered in an ambush in La Ruana, the rural community where he lived. Politician Guillermo Valencia tweeted Thursday that "they torched his bulletproof truck and killed all his bodyguards," and footage of Mora's burning vehicle was shared on social media.

  • Mexico's self-defense movement was launched in 2013 by Mora and other leaders, who urged civilians to take up arms and defend themselves against the narco cartels controlling and wreaking violence on the country.

