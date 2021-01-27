36
YOU SIN SOME, YOU LOSE SOME

Submitted by Molly Bradley
Judgment day appears to have come earlier than anticipated for scandalized megachurch.

The Lede

Hillsong, the church notoriously beloved by a handful of celebrities like Chris Pratt and Justin Bieber, is being sued in both Norwalk, Connecticut, by the theater company the church rents as a venue and in Australia by a housing complex the church built.

Key Details

  • The Wall Street Theater Company in Norwalk alleges that Hillsong has not paid rent it owes — to the tune of over $100,000 — and has conducted "immoral, oppressive and unscrupulous" acts.
  • Meanwhile, homeowners in Australia who bought apartments developed by Hillsong for up to $945,000 say that the housing is not structurally sound.
  • Hillsong has recently been at the center of several other scandals, including Justin Bieber publicly leaving the church and for its firing of pastor Carl Lentz.

