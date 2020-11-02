43
LAW AND DISORDER

Submitted by James Crugnale
By late afternoon Tuesday, it was clear that US District Judge Matthew W. Brann was losing patience with President Trump's personal attorney.

The Lede

Rudy Giuliani asked a judge to invalidate 680,000 votes cast in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, although the judge interpreted his request as "asking [the] court to invalidate more than 6.8 million votes. Giuliani presented no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Key Details

  • It was Giuliani's first appearance in federal court since the early 1990s.
  • Trump is seeking to stop the certification of Pennsylvania’s vote in the Nov. 3 election.
  • Giuliani claimed "widespread nationwide voter fraud," but did not present any evidence.

