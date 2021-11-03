CAN'T TOUCH THIS
Here's Everything Donald Trump Doesn't Want The January 6 House Panel To See
Submitted by James Crugnale via news.yahoo.com
The Lede
According to a court filing seen by USA Today's Bart Jansen, Donald Trump is attempting to keep 39 pages confidential out of 136 pages set to be released on Friday by the National Archives, arguing executive privilege.
Key Details
- The pages Trump is seeking to keep private from that day include handwritten notes, a dossier of who visited the White House and a call log.
- "These records all relate to the events on or about January 6, and may assist the Select Committee's investigation into that day, including what was occurring at the White House immediately before, during and after the January 6 attack," wrote the Justice Department lawyers.
Additional Thoughts
The records from January 6 are being released in four separate installments.
The first set of documents set to be released include presidential diaries, schedules, activity logs and rough drafts of speeches.
A federal appeals court temporarily delayed the release of the pages Trump has wanted to keep private and the first oral arguments in the legal battle over making them public will begin November 30.
