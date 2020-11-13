14
DO IT FOR THE GRAM'

Submitted by Molly Bradley
The full list of Grammy nominees has been released, with some notable music and new artists on the scene this year. The awards show will air January 31 on CBS.

The Lede

For all its 83 categories, the Grammy Award nominations feature a lot of the same artists in the running for best albums, songs and performances.

Key Details

  • Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Post Malone, Black Pumas & DaBaby are up for Best Record. Dua Lipa, Post Malone & Black Pumas are also up for Best Album with Coldplay, Haim, Jacob Collier, Taylor Swift & Jhené Aiko.
  • Among the nominees for Best New Artist are Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Noah Cyrus & Phoebe Bridgers. Bridgers also features in the Rock and Alternative music categories.
  • Fiona Apple's "Fetch the Bolt Cutters" is up for Best Alternative Music Album.

