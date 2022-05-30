Not berry good
An Outbreak Of Hepatitis A In The US And Canada Could Be Linked To Strawberries
1.1k reads | submitted by Darcy Jimenez via npr.org
The Lede
The FDA and other agencies are investigating a hepatitis A outbreak in the US and Canada, which could be linked to fresh strawberries sold under the FreshKampo and HEB brands, purchased between March 5 and April 25.
Key Details
- Seventeen cases are being investigated in the US — 15 in California and one each in Minnesota and North Dakota — while Canada's health authorities have identified 10 cases across Alberta and Saskatchewan.
- The retailers stocking FreshKampo and HEB strawberries include Trader Joe's, Kroger, Safeway, Aldi, Walmart and HEB.
- The FDA said anyone who bought the brands' strawberries within the above time period, ate them, and is not vaccinated against hepatitis A should contact their healthcare professional.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments