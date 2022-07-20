stay cool
How To Keep Yourself And Your Pets Safe During A Heatwave
The Lede
Unprecedented heatwaves across areas of Europe and the US this week have prompted officials to issue health warnings and advisories, with several countries reporting heat-related deaths. Those at highest risk of dying from extreme heat include the very young and very old, those who are pregnant and people exposed to extreme heat for long periods at work. Here are some ways to protect yourself and your pets from overheating.
Key Details
- Simple ways to keep cool include drinking lots of fluids, use fans or air conditioning if you can, and avoiding spending too much time outside on hot days.
- When it comes to protecting your pet, giving them plenty of water, keeping them cool indoors and avoiding prolonged walks outside when it's hot can help prevent a heatstroke.
- If the heat begins to make you feel unwell, get into a bathtub of cold water. If running a bath isn't possible, soak your forearms in a cooler filled with water and ice.