Los Angeles Jury Finds Harvey Weinstein Guilty Of Rape And Sexual Assault
The Lede
Five years after numerous women spoke out against Harvey Weinstein and sparked the #MeToo movement, the movie producer has been found guilty of rape and sexual assault in a Los Angeles trial.
Key Details
- The jury convicted Weinstein of three counts of rape and sexual assault against one woman, but could not reach a consensus on three other charges of rape and sexual assault by two other accusers, including Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of California’s governor.
- He was acquitted of accusations of sexual battery by a fourth woman.
- Weinstein is already serving a 23-year prison sentence following a 2020 conviction in New York. The 70-year-old now faces a maximum of 18 to 24 additional years in prison.
