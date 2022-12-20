Popular
Los Angeles Jury Finds Harvey Weinstein Guilty Of Rape And Sexual Assault
The conviction of charges including forcible rape "seals the downfall of the former Hollywood powerbroker."
The Lede

Five years after numerous women spoke out against Harvey Weinstein and sparked the #MeToo movement, the movie producer has been found guilty of rape and sexual assault in a Los Angeles trial.

Key Details

  • The jury convicted Weinstein of three counts of rape and sexual assault against one woman, but could not reach a consensus on three other charges of rape and sexual assault by two other accusers, including Jennifer Siebel Newsom, the wife of California’s governor.
  • He was acquitted of accusations of sexual battery by a fourth woman.
  • Weinstein is already serving a 23-year prison sentence following a 2020 conviction in New York. The 70-year-old now faces a maximum of 18 to 24 additional years in prison.

Comments

