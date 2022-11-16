Popular
Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via businessinsider.com
Man Who Found Candy Maker Haribo's Lost $4.8M Check Said His Reward 'Was A Bit Cheap'
Anouar G, from Germany, found the almost $5 million check made out to Haribo fluttering along the ground.
The Lede

A man who found a $4.8 million check made out to candy company Haribo has said the candies he received as a thank you gift were "a bit cheap."

Key Details

  • Anouar G, from Germany, found the almost $5 million check — made out to Haribo by supermarket chain Rewe — fluttering along the ground.
  • He contacted Haribo, whose lawyer instructed him to destroy the check — which he did, providing photo evidence to them.
  • Haribo then sent Anouar G a gift box of the company's products. "I thought that was a bit cheap," he told German media outlet the Bild.

Comments

