A Hangover Prevention Pill Is Now Available In The UK
The pill, called Myrkl, promises to leave you feeling fresh the morning after a night of drinking.

A new pill that promises to reduce the unwanted effects of heavy drinking is now available to buy in the UK. Called Myrkl, the product claims to break down alcohol quickly in the gut before it reaches the liver, reducing the severity of your hangover the next day.

  • The pill contains bacteria, L-Cysteine, and B12, which helps alcohol break down into water and carbon dioxide.
  • For Myrkl to be most effective, two tablets should be taken at least two hours before drinking.
  • The pills can be purchased from Myrkl's website, and cost £30 ($36) for a pack of 30.

  1. eric hebert 28 minutes ago

    What the hell happened to Digg today? Lots of really shitty links being posted today.

  2. Steve Doolan 1 hour ago

    If it breaks down alcohol in the gut does that mean it actively prevents you from getting drunk in the first place?

