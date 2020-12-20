7
RIP

Submitted by Molly Bradley
Kevin Greene, the longtime NFL star who terrorized opposing quarterbacks throughout his 15-year career, died Monday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame said.

The Lede

The football player leaves a notable legacy behind him. Though Greene's family confirmed his passing, they did not give a cause of death.

Key Details

  • Greene was a two-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection, and he had a total of 160 sacks, trailing only Bruce Smith and Reggie White. He made the Hall of Fame in 2016.
  • Greene obsessively studied games on film to improve his technique and learn new skills. "I figured out how to put a guy, an offensive tackle three to four inches taller, 80 pounds heavier, put him in a position of failure," he said.
  • Along with Steeler Greg Lloyd, Greene made famous the "Blitzburgh" defense in the '90s.

