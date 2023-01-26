Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

'do have a feeling on the motive'

Darcy Jimenez
Darcy Jimenez via cbsnews.com
Half Moon Bay Shooting Suspect Charged With Seven Counts Of Murder
Suspected gunman Chunli Zhao made his first court appearance on Wednesday.
· 518 reads

The Lede

The suspect in Monday's deadly shootings at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay, California, has been charged with seven counts of murder.

Key Details

  • Chunli Zhao, 66, made his first court appearance on Wednesday and did not enter a plea.
  • The San Mateo County District Attorney said detectives "do have a feeling on the motive at this point based on what [Zhao] has told us."
  • If the suspect is convicted of the charges, he could face life without parole or even the death penalty.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular News Stories