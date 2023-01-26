'do have a feeling on the motive'
Half Moon Bay Shooting Suspect Charged With Seven Counts Of Murder
The Lede
The suspect in Monday's deadly shootings at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay, California, has been charged with seven counts of murder.
Key Details
- Chunli Zhao, 66, made his first court appearance on Wednesday and did not enter a plea.
- The San Mateo County District Attorney said detectives "do have a feeling on the motive at this point based on what [Zhao] has told us."
- If the suspect is convicted of the charges, he could face life without parole or even the death penalty.