NETHER REGIONS

Submitted by Molly Bradley
The notorious candle from actress Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop exploded in Jody Thompson's living room "and emitted huge flames, with bits flying everywhere."

The Lede

In January 2020, Paltrow's wellness company Goop started selling a candle called "This Smells Like My Vagina." After winning the candle in an online quiz, Thompson was taken by surprise when the candle exploded after she lit it. She was, fortunately, able to throw the candle out of the front door before it caused too much damage.

Key Details

  • It's not clear exactly why Thompson's candle exploded the way it did, but Goop's website has said that the candle, which costs $75, needs "special attention" and that its wick should be trimmed to 1/8 of an inch before use.
  • Despite its name, according to the website, the candle's scent mainly consists of geranium, bergamot, cedar and Damask rose.
  • "It was scary at the time, but funny looking back that Gwyneth's vagina candle exploded in my living room," Thompson said.

