Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Vagina' Candle From Goop Exploded In A UK Woman's Home, Causing An 'Inferno'
The LedeIn January 2020, Paltrow's wellness company Goop started selling a candle called "This Smells Like My Vagina." After winning the candle in an online quiz, Thompson was taken by surprise when the candle exploded after she lit it. She was, fortunately, able to throw the candle out of the front door before it caused too much damage.
Key Details
The Source
