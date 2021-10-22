THE INVESTIGATION CONTINUES
Gun That Killed 'Rust' Cinematographer Had Been Used Earlier That Morning For Live Ammo Practice
Submitted by Pang-Chieh Ho via thewrap.com
The Lede
An unnamed individual claims that crew members had used the prop guns to go "plinking," an activity in which people shoot at beer cans with live ammunition, last Thursday morning. A few hours later, first assistant director David Halls reached for one of the prop guns set up by armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed and yelled "cold gun," indicating that the gun didn't have live rounds.
Key Details
- When Alex Baldwin was rehearsing a scene that involved pointing the gun at the camera lens, the gun discharged and killed Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza.
- Prior to the fatal shooting, a few camera crew members had walked off the set that day to protest working conditions.
- In response to the walkout, producers chose to hire non-union replacements to continue with the shoot.
Additional submission from Pang-Chieh Ho:
Alec Baldwin Fired Prop Gun On 'Rust' Film Set That Killed Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins
While filming a scene on "Rust" in New Mexico on Thursday, Baldwin fired a prop gun that caused the death of Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography, and injured director Joel Souza.